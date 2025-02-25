Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition in Bengaluru. With this victory, the Meg Lanning-led side bagged two crucial points in the WPL 22025 standings. Talking about the match, Gujarat Giants were restricted to 127/9 after Bharti Fulmali played an unbeaten blistering knock of 40 runs. With the ball, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, and Annabel Sutherland bagged two wickets each. While chasing a below-par score, opener Shafali Verma slammed 44 runs off 27 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Jess Jonassen hammered a match-winning half-century. The stylish batter remained unbeaten on 61 runs off 32 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes. Their knocks helped Delhi Capitals to secure a dominating victory over Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru. Grace Harris Takes Hat-Trick! Australia Star Dismisses Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani off Consecutive Deliveries To Achieve Feat During UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Match.

