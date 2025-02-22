Grace Harris took a hat-trick during the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 22. The Australian all-rounder dismissed Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani off consecutive deliveries to achieve this feat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With her hat-trick, Grace Harris ensured that UP Warriorz won their first match in WPL 2025, beating Delhi Capitals by 33 runs. This is the third hat-trick in the history of the WPL after Issy Wong and Deepti Sharma had got one each in the first two seasons. She is also the second UP Warriorz player to take a WPL hat-trick. Chinelle Henry Smashes Joint-Fastest Fifty in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat off 18 Balls During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

Grace Harris Scalps Hat-Trick

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)