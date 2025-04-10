Delhi Capitals stretch their winning run to four in a row as they defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was another clinical performance from Axar Patel and co as they remain unbeaten in the IPL 2025. They won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB were off to a stupendous start and were on 61 after 3.4 overs, on their way to make it big. But Phil Salt, who was batting like a dream got run out and since then, the RCB innings kept crashing down. They barely got any momentum at any stage of the innings and thanks to the finishing touches by Tim David, RCB reached a competitive total of 163/7. Chasing it, DC suffered a collapse and were 58/4 at one stage. But KL Rahul stayed at one end and built a steady partnership with Tristan Stubbs and accelerated in the right moment to take his team over the line. Phil Salt Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Suffer Collapse Following His Run-Out Dismissal Due to Misunderstanding With Virat Kohli in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

