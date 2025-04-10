Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a perfect start in the powerplay against Delhi Capitals at their home in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Phil Salt was striking the ball clean and in one over, he hit Mitchell Starc for 30 runs. As RCB were looking set for a big score, Salt was dismissed run-out due to a misunderstanding with Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end. After that, RCB's innings suffered a slump and no one could get going. In the end, they ended up with just a competitive total of 163/7. Fans were surprised and took to social media to share memes on Phil Salt and his dismissal. Phil Salt Smashes Ex-KKR Teammate Mitchell Starc For 30 Runs in One Over During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

