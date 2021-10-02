Delhi Capitals have become the second team this season to book their place in the IPL 2021 playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led side has 16 points to their name after 11 matches in the competition. Here is the complete playoff scenario.

What our DC stars have done on the field so far is nothing less than art 💙🎨 The 𝐐 has arrived 🤩 👉🏼 #IPL2021 Playoffs, we meet again 🤝#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/cBctEbw4cJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)