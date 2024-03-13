Delhi Capitals enter the WPL 2024 final in style as they finish at the top of the table with six wins and twelve points beside their name following a 7-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants. Opting to bat first, Gujarat Giants suffered early collapse and lost their first five wickets for 48 runs. Kathryn Bryce and Bharti Fulmali took them to a respectable score of 126/9. Chasing it, Shafali Verma plundered the GG-W bowlers for plenty and her 71-run innings powered Delhi Capitals to another clinical victory. DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Bharti Fulmali's Gritty Knock Helps Gujarat Giants Reach 126/9 As Delhi Capitals Shine With Ball.

Delhi Capitals Qualifies For WPL 2024 Final

