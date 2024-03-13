Gujarat Giants fail to set to fighting score with the bat even in their last game of the WPL 2024 league stages as Delhi Capitals restrict them to 126/9. After opting to bat first, GG-W suffered a top order collapse in no time. They were down to 48/5 at one point on time and from there Bharti Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce stitched a partnership of 68 runs to take them to a respectable score of 126. Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani shared six wickets between themselves. ‘Opportunity of Bowling Will Come’ Ellyse Perry Highlights Patience as Key After Player of the Match Performance in RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

