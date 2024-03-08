The youngster Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut in the 5th Test between India and England. It was a cherry on the cake for Padikkal as he went on to complete his half-century. Padikkal hit the ball for a six to reach his fifty. He looked in good touch when he came in to bat after two quick wickets fell for India. Along with Sarfaraz Khan, Padikkal took control of India's innings. He went on to show amazing shots towards offside majorly. Ben Stokes Dismisses Rohit Sharma With His First Delivery After Returning to Bowling During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

