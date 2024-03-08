Ben Stokes made an instant impact on his return to bowling as he took out his counterpart Rohit Sharma with a gem of a delivery on Day 2 of the India vs England 5th Test 2024. Stokes, who has not bowled for a long time, was earlier seen working on his skills with the ball in training and came up with a fantastic ball which hit Rohit's off-stump. The Indian captain had scored his 12th Test century and was batting for 103 off 162 deliveries when he faced this terrific delivery from his opposite number. It was also England's first wicket of Day 2 and the dismissal brought about an end to a 171-run partnership between Rohit and Shubman Gill. ‘Yeh Badhega Aage’ Dhruv Jurel Accurately Predicts Ollie Pope Stepping Out of His Crease Against Kuldeep Yadav, Pulls Off Stumping Next Ball During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Dismisses Rohit Sharma With his First Ball

