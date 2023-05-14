Devdutt Padikkal has been introduced as the Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, May 14. The left-hander, a former RCB player, replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the second innings of this match. Padikkal had batted well and scored a half-century the last time these two teams met this season. Faf du Plessis Completes 4000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Devdutt Padikkal Introduced as Rajasthan Royals Impact Player

