Faf du Plessis completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain achieved this feat while batting against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. Du Plessis has been one of the best overseas players in the tournament and continues to shine for RCB this season. IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen Fined 10 Per Cent of Match Fee, Amit Mishra Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct During SRH vs LSG Clash.

Faf du Plessis Completes 4000 IPL Runs

