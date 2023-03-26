Indian Premier League 2023 will begin on Friday, March 31. In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings. This will be a tough test for CSK who missed the playoffs, last season. The four-time champions, however, have built a very strong team this time and CSK fans are hoping that their team can bring the fifth title. Now in a piece of a good news for them, New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Devon Conway and all-rounder Mitchell Santner have joined the CSK camp. Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali Join CSK Camp Ahead of the IPL 2023.

Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner Join CSK Camp

