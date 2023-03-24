The Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to start on Friday, March 31. In the first match of the tournament, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings. After failing to appear in the playoffs during the last edition, CSK have built a very strong team. Chennai fans are once again hopeful that their team will reach the playoffs as they do in most seasons. Now in a good piece of news for them, English all-rounder duo Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes have joined the CSK camp ahead of the IPL 2023. Taking to Twitter, CSK shared a post to confirm this news. CSK Team in IPL 2023: Schedule, Player List and Squad Analysis of Chennai Super Kings in TATA Indian Premier League 16.

Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali Join CSK Camp

