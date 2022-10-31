Apart from starring with the bat, Dewald Brevis showed that he was one of the most athletic fielders around as he pulled off a sensational catch at the boundary during the Titans vs Knights match in a CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 match. Brevis timed his jump to perfection to prevent a ball from going for six and later, jumped inside the boundary in quick time to pouch the ball and complete the catch. Dewald Brevis Smashes 162 Runs in Just 57 Deliveries in CSA T20 Challenge Match, AB De Villiers Lauds Young South Africa Batter

Dewald Brevis Takes Stunning Catch:

We’re witnessing greatness 🤩 Dewald Brevis’ talent knows no bounds! What a catch! 👐#CSAT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/pbnLZVror9 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 31, 2022

