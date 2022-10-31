Young South Africa batter received words of praise from one of the all-time greats in AB de Villiers after he smashed 162 runs in just 57 deliveries in a match at the CSA T20 Challenge, on Monday, October 31. The right-hander, opening the innings for the Titans, hit 13 fours and as many sixes in his knock, which came at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 284.21. His knock helped the Titans score 271/3 against the Knights. Brevis, who many call as, 'Baby AB' due to his resembles of playing style with de Villiers, left the Proteas great astounded, who took to Twitter to share his reaction. "Dewald Brevis. No need to say more."

Dewald Brevis' Score in CSA T20 Challenge Match:

Dewald Brevis smashed 162 runs from 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge. Third highest score in T20 history. pic.twitter.com/thaFGinPCd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022

AB de Villiers Lauds Dewald Brevis:

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

