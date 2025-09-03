Dewald Brevis has earned the nickname "Baby AB" for his aggressive stroke and batting style similar to South African great AB de Villiers. Recently, Sky Sports Cricket shared a video on their X handle of Dewald Brevis where he opened up about his 'Baby AB' nickname. In the video, Brevis named AB de Villiers as his role model. Meanwhile, South Africa displayed a dominant performance in the first ODI against England. The Proteas defeated the host by seven wickets while chasing a 132-run target. Brevis scored an unbeaten six runs in the first ODI. South Africa Defeats England By Seven Wickets in 1st ODI 2025; Keshav Maharaj, Bowlers Help Proteas Kickstart Series With Dominant Victory.

Dewald Brevis Picks AB de Villiers As His Role Model

"He's always been my role model" 🤝 Dewald Brevis on his 'Baby AB' nickname 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/mmybi4Z4RR — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 2, 2025

