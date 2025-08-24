Australia secured a consolation victory in the three-match ODI series against South Africa as they beat them by 276 runs at Mackay. Cooper Connolly scalped a five-wicket haul in the match, defending a massive score of 431. His most prized wicket was dismissing in-form Dewald Brevis on an individual score of 49. Connolly tossed the ball on the off-stump and Brevis charged at him. The Proteas batter got too close to the ball and his lofted shot found the fielder at long on. Connolly was elated and gave Brevis a send-off by performing the bow and arrow celebration. Fans loved the celebration and it went viral on social media. Australia Defeat South Africa By 276 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025; Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green Score Centuries; Cooper Connolly Scalps Five-Wicket Haul As Hosts Secure Massive Consolation Victory.

Cooper Connolly Performs 'Bow and Arrow' Celebration

Cooper Connolly gets the massive scalp of Dewald Brevis and sends him off with the 🏹 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/GHJNB85vGJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

