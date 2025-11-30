Dewald Brevis took a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30. This happened in the 27th over of the first innings, bowled by Ottneil Baartman, when Ruturaj Gaikwad drove the ball aerially and it went in the backward point region where Dewald Brevis was stationed. And the 22-year-old timed his jump to perfection and plucked out a one-handed stunner to complete the dismissal, ending Ruturaj Gaikwad's stay at the crease for just eight runs off 14 balls. Rohit Sharma Scripts History! 'Hitman' Breaks Shahid Afridi's World Record for Most Sixes in ODI Cricket; Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Watch Dewald Brevis' Catch Video Here:

WHAT A CATCH! Dewald Brevis you beauty pic.twitter.com/pQvN2tnarc — Munshi Adeel (@09_realdeal) November 30, 2025

