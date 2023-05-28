MS Dhoni's retirement has been a topic of discussion for a long time now. The Chennai Super Kings captain has dropped hints occasionally in several interviews during this IPL season. Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final match, Twitterati have speculated that this clash would be Dhoni's last game in the fabled T20 tournament. The CSK skipper is a fan favourite wherever he goes throughout the country and fans feel that this match is the last time they would see Dhoni in action in the IPL. Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement From IPL, Chennai Super Kings Batsman to Play His Last Match in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Very Little Left to Assume

It is the last game for Ambati. And probably the last outing for Dhoni and Fleming combo as well. The way @ChennaiIPL is tweeting, it is leaving very little for assumptions now. #IPLFinal — Nishant 🔆 (@NishantSinha88) May 28, 2023

'End Game'

We are at the End Game!! Rayudu retired Fleming might step down from CSK. MS Dhoni most likely the last game.(and take over Fleming responsibilities in CSK) — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 28, 2023

'Probably Last Match'

To win it today would top it off In front of 1,30,000 people Dhoni's 250th and probably last game Equalling MI Rayudu last ipl game — Faf Du Plessis FC (@Fef_Do_Pepsi) May 28, 2023

Dhoni 'Last Match' Today

Maybe MS Dhoni will play his last match today 💔pic.twitter.com/E8Wqg3k13J#MSDhoni — Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) May 28, 2023

'End of an Era'

We are witnessing the end of an era 🥺 MS Dhoni will play his last match today 😭#CSKvsGTpic.twitter.com/HbNXKnXxgQ — Vector (@AnIrf_0) May 28, 2023

Dhoni Fans Right Now

'Massive' Last Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)