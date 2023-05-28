A veteran in Indian cricket and a cricketer who has served Indian cricket for so long, delivered memorable performances for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, won IPL titles with those teams, finally took the call to hang his bat up as he announced retirement at the end of the IPL 2023. He will be putting curtains on his IPL career after the high voltage CSK vs GT final match in Ahmedabad.

Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement From IPL

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023

