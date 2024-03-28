Did Matheesha Pathirana touch MS Dhoni's feet for a blessing during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match in IPL 2024? A video has been doing the rounds on the internet about Pathirana bending right in front of Dhoni when CSK had come out to bowl in the second innings of the match against GT on March 26 and several fans have claimed that the Sri Lankan youngster was seeking Dhoni's blessing. But that is not what happened. Pathirana had bent down to set his bowling mark before the second innings. As a matter of fact, he was seen flipping away the disc later on as he set his bowling mark. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Inflict 63-Run Defeat Gujarat Titans With All-Round Performance.

Here's The Viral Video

Pathirana Taking Blessings from MS Dhoni Before Bowling is So Wholesome!! 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/xPVFkOrsf4 — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) March 27, 2024

