Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have been blessed with twin boys. The new parents have named them Kabir and Zian. Dinesh Karthik has shared the photos online.

Photos:

And just like that 3 became 5 🤍 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys 👶 Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rc2XqHvPzU — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 28, 2021

