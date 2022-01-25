Apart from his all-around skills in cricket, DJ Bravo is also known for his off-field antics. He was seen performing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step during Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2021-22 as a part of the wicket-taking celebration. The video went viral on social media. Check it out below.

