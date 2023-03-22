Play in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI came to a temporary halt after a dog entered the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, March 22. The dog entered the field after the third ball of the 43rd over and the groundsmen immediately chased it. But the dog did not make things easy as it kept evading everyone before it could eventually be taken away. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen amused by this incident. Australia were bowled out for 269, with Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets each. Bamboozled! Watch Kuldeep Yadav's Spectacular Delivery That Castled Alex Carey During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023.

Dog Enters Field of Play During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)