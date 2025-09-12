During the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Caribbean Premier League 2025 match, Dominic Drakes took a spectacular flying catch, while running backwards, off a Naseem Shah delivery to dismiss Kadeem Alleyne. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots bowler Naseem Shah bowled a good-length ball, aiming at the stumps. Kadeem Alleyne struck the ball in a straight direction. When the ball was in the air, Dominic Drakes, standing near the mid-off, rushed in front, made a dive, and took a catch even before landing to dismiss the batter for five runs off six balls. Naseem Shah celebrated the wicket, saluting Dominic Drakes for the catch. SKN Patriots won the CPL 2025 match at Kensington Oval by a run in the end. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Barbados Royals by One Run in CPL 2025; Jason Holder Stars With All-Round Show Against His Former Franchise in Bridgetown Thriller.

Dominic Drakes Pulls Flying Catch Off Naseem Shah Delivery:

