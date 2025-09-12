St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Royals by just one run in an absolute thriller in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on September 12. And it was the Jason Holder show with both bat and ball as the Patriots came out on top in one of the most exciting CPL matches this year. Batting first, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 150/7 with captain Jason Holder hitting 53* off 30 deliveries, a knock that included one four and five sixes. Mohammad Rizwan (39) and Navin Bidaisee (30) contributed too. Ethan Bosch was the best bowler for Barbados Royals, taking three wickets for 26 runs in three overs. In response, Barbados Royals were restricted to 149/7. Rassie van der Dussen was Barbados Royals' top-scorer with 37*. They needed two runs to win off the last ball of the match when Jason Holder (2/32) held his nerve to trap Daniel Sams LBW. USA Pacer Saurabh Netravalkar Spotted in Trinbago Knight Riders Training Jersey Amid Ongoing CPL 2025 Tournament (See Pic).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Barbados Royals

