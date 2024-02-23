Some early drama in the India vs England fourth Test match in Ranchi as Akash Deep scalps the wicket of Zak Crawley but the England opener ends up getting another life as the umpire signals no ball. Akash Deep, who is making debut in the ongoing Test match at Ranchi, brought one back from length and shattered the stumps of Crawley, sending them cartwheeling. But he ended up overstepping during his delivery stride and Crawly got a reprieve. Akash Deep Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Fast Bowler Who Made His Debut in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Akash Deep Bowls Zak Crawley Off No Ball

