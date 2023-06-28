The Duleep trophy kicks off today with the match between Central Zone and East Zone. The match will take place on Wednesday 28, 2023, at the Alur Cricket Ground Bengaluru at 9.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no option to catch the live telecast and live streaming of the match. Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara to Play in Duleep Trophy 2023 For West Zone; Set to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Squad.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Streaming

Sad news for Indian cricket fans. No live telecast or streaming of Duleep Trophy 2023 as there is no broadcasting partner for BCCI for home games with rights not been sold yet. pic.twitter.com/oduYVmtAKa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)