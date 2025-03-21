Dwayne Bravo made a stunning revelation, stating that he consulted MS Dhoni before accepting the offer to become KKR's mentor for IPL 2025. The West Indies T20 great was roped in by the three-time champions to succeed Gautam Gambhir who departed to join the India national cricket team as head coach last year. When asked by the anchor in an interview with Awesome TV on who he will support if it is a KKR vs CSK final, Bravo shared this. "When I got the job offer, I called him personally and I only accepted the offer after he said accept it. So, that's the respect I have for him and the organization," he said.

Dwayne Bravo Makes Massive Claim

