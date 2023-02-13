Australian all-rounder Ellyse perry has become the third player to join Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB had to spend an amount of INR 1.7 crore to secure the 32-year-old Australian international. With three big names in Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry in the squad, RCB is looking one of the frontrunners in the WPL 2023 auction.

Ellyse Perry Sold to RCB For INR 1.7 Crore

Ellyse Perry will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore. She is SOLD for INR 1.7 crore#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

