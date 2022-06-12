Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell stood up for New Zealand once again as the duo helped their side score their highest-ever total on English soil in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test on Saturday, June 11. Mitchell scored a fine 190 and Blundell had a century to his name as New Zealand posted a mammoth 553 on the board. Trent Boult also added some valuable runs, in the end, becoming the highest-ever run-getter by a number 11 batter in Tests. In response, England ended Day 2 with 90 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket. Ollie Pope scored a fine unbeaten 51.

A lead of 463 runs at stumps on Day 2 at @TrentBridge 🏏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/nsRHNOMZaB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 11, 2022

