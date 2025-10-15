Ahead of the 16th match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between the Pakistan women's national cricket team and the England women's national cricket team, a moment of silence was observed. The silence was observed at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where both the teams of England and Pakistan paid their respects, following the passing of the father of Pakistan's squad member Shawaal Zulfiqar. The 20-year-old Shawaal Zulfiqar lost her father, who died in Sialkot on Tuesday, October 14. PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025: Head Coach Azhar Mahmood Blames Shot Selection for Pakistan’s Collapse Against South Africa.

Players Pay Respects to Shawaal Zulfiqar’s Late Father:

Both teams observed a moment of silence to pay their respects following the passing of the father of Pakistan's #CWC25 squad member Shawaal Zulfiqar. pic.twitter.com/rRxAjYKg91 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2025

