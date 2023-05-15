Nitish Rana appeared to take a dig at the Eden Gardens curator after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14. The KKR skipper scored a fine half-century as his side beat Chennai Super Kings with nine balls to spare in a low-scoring match. After the game, Rana said, " I wasn't in favour of taking heavy roller but he insisted to go for it. I feared pitch might break up. But that didn't happen, and ball didn't turn much. Every team has home advantage except KKR." The pitch at the Eden Gardens has been good for batting this season with not much assist for spinners, a department which is KKR's strength. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Rinku Singh After CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Nitish Rana Speaks After CSK vs KKR Match

