Former Pakistan national cricket team legend Danish Kaneria is at the centre of an unwanted controversy. In a recent post on social media, it has been found that Danish Kaneria's official X account is based in India. In the "about this account" section of social media platform X of Kaneria's account, the part that refers to "Account based in" (The country or region that an account is based can be impacted by recent travel or temporary relocation) has India written on it as the location. This information has caught the eye of several fans, who shared their views. X however have clearly stated on their website that the 'Account based in' section "data may not be accurate and can change periodically." ‘You’re Absolutely Right’ Danish Kaneria Backs Irfan Pathan As Ex-India All-Rounder Calls Shahid Afridi ‘Badtameez Aadmi’ for Making Personal Attack (See Post).

Danish Kaneria’s X Account Showing ‘Based in India’

Kaneria’s X Account Showing ‘Based in India’ (Photo Credits: X)

'Problem With Everyone'

You have problem with everyone who support INDIA no wonder people hates u and ur ecosystem — Jamnalal (@Jamnala03762693) November 23, 2025

'Please Investigate'

Yes please investigate — Moeez (@Moiz2193) November 23, 2025

'We Don’t Depend Upon “X” To Show The Nationality'

Bhai There are many who are based out of Pakistan but their twitter handle shows India Load mat lo The tweet clears all doubt We don’t depend upon “X” to show the nationality, we are aware with their ideological post — Archana (@Archana3536841) November 23, 2025

'Chal Hatt'

'As A Terrorist?'

He is a cricketer How can u label him as a terrorist? — Prakash (@talk2prakash) November 23, 2025

