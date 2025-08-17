Days ago, Irfan Pathan made an explosive comment on former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi in a podcast, called him 'Badtameez Admi' (Mannerless person). He also pointed out that how Afridi used to attack him 'personally' by his words. Another former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria supported Irfan's statements as he shared a post with the caption 'Irfan bhai, you’re absolutely right. He always resorts to personal attacks—be it on someone’s family or their religion. Class and decency clearly aren’t his strengths.' 'Badtameez Aadmi Hai' Irfan Pathan Slams Shahid Afridi As He Reveals Stories Of Sledging With Star All-Rounder During India vs Pakistan Encounters (Watch Video).

Danish Kaneria Backs Irfan Pathan

Irfan @IrfanPathan bhai, you’re absolutely right. He always resorts to personal attacks—be it on someone’s family or their religion. Class and decency clearly aren’t his strengths.pic.twitter.com/nWOEA3vz49 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 17, 2025

