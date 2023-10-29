Ravindra Jadeja's bat was spotted having the 'Marwadi stallion' sign as he came out in India's first innings against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. In the 38th over of the innings, cameras spotted Jadeja's bat with the symbol. The symbol features the front of a horse's face with 'Marwadi Stallion' written beneath. For the uninitiated, Jadeja is very fond of horses and the Marwari is a breed of horses from the Jodhpur region of Rajasthan for the uninitiated. In an old picture, he was even seen pointing to the symbol on his bat. Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

See Pic:

Ravindra Jadeja's bat with 'Marwadi Stallion' written (Photo credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Old pic of Ravindra Jadeja Pointing to Marwadi Stallion on Bat:

#Horsepower .... The Marwadi stallion power , Jadeja could be the best no.3 for CSK in #ipl2021 , @ChennaiIPL you missed the trick. pic.twitter.com/Ek30cgZiRy — D_MannU🇮🇳 (@dadhichmannu7) October 30, 2020

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)