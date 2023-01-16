A fan invaded a field and touched Virat Kohli's feet during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The fan ran onto the pitch and attempted to touch Kohli's feet, with the cricketer trying to prevent it from happening. His teammates looked on as they stood at one side as this happened. Kohli was justifiably named Man of the Match and Series for his two hundreds, the second of which came in the 3rd ODI in the form of a blistering 166* off just 110 balls. Virat Kohli Does a MS Dhoni! Star India Batter Hits Helicopter Shot for Six in IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Fan Touches Virat Kohli's Feet:

A fan invaded the field and touched Virat Kohli's feet. pic.twitter.com/wualIoFgZ8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)