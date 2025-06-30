A bizarre incident was observed, when Saiteja Mukkamalla fumbled, gifting away a not-to-be four during the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. In the last ball of the 14th over, Texas Super Kings bowler Noor Ahmad bowled a widish length ball from over the wicket. MI New York veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard who was on strike, hit a powerful drive toward long-off, with a clear intention of taking a single to retain the strike from the first ball of the next over. While Pollard was jogging for a casual run, Saiteja Mukkamalla, the fielder who stood at the position to catch the ball and throw it at the bowler's end, misjudged the ball and it slipped away. Saiteja Mukkamalla has another chance to get hold of the ball and throw it, but after getting hold of the ball for the second time, it slipped from his hands again, backward, touching the ropes for a four. Fans have alleged the misfielding to be part of match-fixing. Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Kieron Pollard for Last Ball Six As Seattle Orcas Needed 6 Runs To Win Off One Ball During MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Saiteja Mukkamalla's Misfield

Oh NOOO 🫢 pic.twitter.com/X9FyxbCxSW — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 30, 2025

'FIXING Matches Globally'

This Franchise is now FIXING matches globally. — Vishwanath ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ विश्वनाथ (@Vishy1432) June 30, 2025

'Fixing?'

'Clearly Fixing'

Ye toh clearly fixing lag rahi hain — Asad (@Asad77490060) June 30, 2025

'TOP' Fixing

Fixing at it TOP — Cricket_Guy_18 (@CricketGuy_18) June 30, 2025

'Never-Ending Story'

Yellow jersey and match fixing, never-ending story — Lalit (@LalitIsPunk) June 30, 2025

'Even Fixer is Confused'!

even fixer is confused — neo (@su70745104) June 30, 2025

