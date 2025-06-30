An absolute stellar show was observed in the Major League Cricket 2025 match no. 18, at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, when Shimron Hetmyer hit a six off the last ball of the game when exactly six was needed to win the match. In the last ball of the last over of the Seattle Orcas vs MI New York MLC 2025 match, veteran Kieron Pollard got smashed with a last ball six from batter Shimron Hetmyer when his team had put on board 232/7, and six runs were needed off one ball to achieve the target of 238 runs. Shimron Hetmyer scored a total of 97 runs in the MLC 2025 match, claiming the victory in style, playing just 40 balls. Faf du Plessis Slams Third Major League Cricket Hundred To Become Batter With Most Tons, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match.

Hetmyer Smashes Pollard for Last Ball Six:

Shimron Hetmyer was the star of the show, leading the @MLCSeattleOrcas to their first win of the 2025 MLC season on the back of a critical six ⭐ pic.twitter.com/f7XAC05q0E — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 28, 2025

