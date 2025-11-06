A video of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha getting into an argument with RJD MLC Ajay Kumar has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred amid the polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. In the video, Vijay Sinha can be heard accusing Ajay Singh of creating disturbances after consuming alcohol, while the RJD leader alleged that the BJP leader obstructed his vehicle. According to reports, the confrontation between the two leaders took place in Nadiyawan under the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency. Police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 53.77% Voter Turnout Recorded on 121 Seats Till 3 PM.

VK Sinha, RJD’s Ajay Kumar Clash Amid Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling

VIDEO | Lakhisarai: A heated argument takes place between Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and RJD MLC Ajay Kumar during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls. Ajay Kumar, RJD MLC, accused Sinha of being a 'criminal' and alleged that he was trying to intimidate… pic.twitter.com/m9PfF9VoxE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

