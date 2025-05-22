Fans have claimed that Hardik Pandya subbed off Rohit Sharma right after he dropped Vipraj Nigam's catch in the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21. The former Mumbai Indians captain dropped a sitter on the last ball of the sixth over when Vipraj Nigam backed away and played the shot and instead, ended up slicing the ball straight towards him. Rohit Sharma failed to hold onto the ball and dropped the catch, which gave Vipraj Nigam a life. He was, however, on the field for another over before being subbed off and Karn Sharma was introduced as the Impact Player. This wasn't the first time that Rohit Sharma has been subbed off in IPL 2025. Take a look at some reactions by fans. Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine As Five-Time Champions Eliminate Delhi Capitals.

Hardik Pandya Subs Off Rohit Sharma After He Drops Catch

Rohit dropped a catch and Hardik subbed him off in the next over 😭 pic.twitter.com/AOOG3sle8c — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 21, 2025

'Rohit Sharma Replaced After He Dropped Catch'

Captain Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma immediately after he dropped a catch😭 pic.twitter.com/NNl7Cwqrq6 — Fahim. (@Faheem_0ne8) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)