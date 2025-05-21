Five-time champions Mumbai Indians beat rivals Delhi Capitals at their home by 59 runs to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians had scored 180/5 in the first innings of the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium, after losing the toss and being made to bat first. The total looked small but thanks to Suryakumar Yadav playing a 73-run knock of 43 balls, it was defendable. Delhi Capitals however couldn't cash on the score with their batting line-up. The DC batters collapsed, with MI bowlers succeeding with team effort in taking quick wickets. Mitchell Santner had a three-wicket haul, while ace Jasprit Bumrah picked three too, bundling DC for a mere 121, eliminating them. Except for Sameer Rizvi, none touched the 30 runs with their bat for Delhi Capitals during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match. Rohit Sharma Walks Out To Bat With ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ in Background at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoff:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)