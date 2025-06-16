South Africa won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on June 14 beating Australia in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It was a historic moment as it was the first ICC title won by South Africa since 1998. South Africa chased down 282 in the final innings to win the match and clinch the title victory. The match had many special moments and ICC released a montage of those moments giving the fans a memorable experience of the iconic game. Although, the montage had significant presence of ICC chairman Jay Shah which made fans take to social media and react on it. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates South Africa Cricket Team on Its Maiden WTC Title.

So So Strange

Wait? Either post something dedicated to ICC chairman or just don't show him way too many times. He is neither Aus or SA great or anything, don't know why I am getting to Jay Shah in this post too many times. So so strange. — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) June 16, 2025

Oops

Was this video about Jay Shah watching the final from different angles? — Ramzy 🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@Ramz_004) June 16, 2025

Joke

Rabada’s appearance: 1 Jay Shah’s appearances: 10 This is the joke that @ICC is making out of Cricket. — Tanvir Yusaf Bhutta (@TanvirYusaf) June 16, 2025

Congratulations

Congratulations to Jay Shah for winning ICC Test Championship — iffi (@iffiViews) June 16, 2025

Beyond Parody

Beyond parody. This video consists of 23 separate shots, 11 of which feature the ICC chairman. Nevertheless, there will still be a cohort of client journalists along to furiously defend it, and insist there's nothing unusual about it. https://t.co/Uqdsl0Edx3 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) June 16, 2025

Jay Shah vs Jay Shah

Didnt realise the ICC final was Jay Shah v Jay Shah. This video montage looks like it has been compiled by the Jay Shah appreciation society (which has 1 member) Yes he is the ICC chairman but this post was about the #WtcFinal2025 yet Jay is in it TWELVE times.. https://t.co/mqSQ0fNUJf — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) June 16, 2025

Jay Shah Appears in this Video 11 Times

Jay Shah appears in this video 11 times, there are the same number of shots of him as winners South Africa https://t.co/69UmtzpF7J — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) June 16, 2025

Jay Shah Player of the Match

Jay Shah player of the match by the looks of things. Aidan Markram didn't merit any screen time anyway, he was average ... https://t.co/MyuytpKFdn — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)