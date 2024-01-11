The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I saw a bit of drama right at the start of the second innings when Rohit Sharma was run out after being involved in a miscommunication with Shubman Gill. The Indian captain set off for a single immediately after hitting the shot and even made it to the non-striker's end, where Gill was glued to. The youngster was watching the ball all this while and hence, did not spot the skipper, who was run out for 0. Fans have reacted to the run out which saw Rohit leave the crease, fuming at Gill. Rohit Sharma Angry With Shubman Gill After Dramatic Miscommunication Leads to Indian Captain's Run Out During IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

'Easy Run'

It was an easy run. Shubman Gill did not moves from his place.Rohit Sharma was looking very angry ..!!#INDvsAFG | #INDvAFGpic.twitter.com/J6fgleXy6C — Haroon Mustafa (@Haroon_HMM) January 11, 2024

'Unluckiest Ever'

Rohit Sharma is the unluckiest ever ! 💔 pic.twitter.com/RY63JgHBXz — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) January 11, 2024

'Rohit's Not Happy'

Rohit Sharma got run out because Shubhman Gill didn't run while watching the ball. Rohit's not happy! #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/tOuAWa7yhr — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) January 11, 2024

'Unlucky'

Feel for Rohit, returning into T20I team after 14 months and unluckily got run-out for duck. CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA#INDvAFG Shubman Gill #Tilak pic.twitter.com/47cLRSSaiC — Ajmul Cap (@AjmulCap2) January 11, 2024

'Whose Fault?'

Rohit Sharma is run out. Whose fault do you think it was?#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/AgZkTfYNOY — Luffy (@luffyspeaks_) January 11, 2024

