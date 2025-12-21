Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has a popular habit of forgetting things. He often forgets things instantly after starting the topic on it. On December 21, Sunday, Rohit was honoured at the Masters Union with an honorary degree & cricket bat as a mark of respect for his services to the game. While giving a speech on it, Rohit started to tell a story about former Australia captain Tim Paine's statement when India toured Australia. But he forgot the story midway and said 'mujhe abhi bhi yaad hai Australia ke captain Tim Paine the us time pe, press conference me unhone kuch bola tha, pata nahi kya bola tha' (I still remember Tim Paine was Australia captain at that time, he said something in the press conference, I don't remember what he said). Fans witnessed how Rohit can forget things instantly and the video went viral on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On His Poor Batting Form, Says His '14 Soldiers Are Covering It' and Waiting For Him to 'Blast'; Fans React.

Rohit Sharma Instantly Forgets Story About Tim Paine

"muze Abhi bhi yaad hai AUS ke Captain ne kuch bola tha pc me ki... Pata nahi kya bola tha." 😭😂❤️ Rohit first said that he still remembers how the Aus captain said something in a pc and then immediately forgot what exactly was said. bRO and his forgetful habit 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/52rhiYMzlz — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

