Rohit Sharma was involved in a dramatic miscommunication with Shubman Gill which led to the former's run out during the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024. The Indian captain had driven the ball down the ground and instantly set off for a single. Gill at the other end, stuck to his crease and did not notice Rohit, who ran to the non-striker's end and also reached. Gill was caught ball-watching and did not see Rohit at all and the skipper was absolutely livid with the youngster. The video of Rohit expressing his displeasure with Gill after the run out, has gone viral. Rohit Sharma Uses Hot Water Bag To Warm His Hands in Cold Mohali Weather During IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024.

Watch Video:

