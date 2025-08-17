Fans on social media were in for a surprise after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missed out on selection in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the UAE Tri-Series 2025. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on Sunday, August 17, announced a 17-member squad for the UAE Tri-Series, which will be followed by the much-awaited Asia Cup and the names Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, two senior players, were not to be found. The decision to leave out Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan could be justified by the fact that both these players were not part of Pakistan's last few T20I assignments. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both last played T20Is for Pakistan in 2024. But some fans were left disappointed as they felt the two seniors should have been selected in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the UAE Tri-Series. One fan, however, felt that it was a 'perfect decision'. Take a look at some reactions. No Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Announced, Salman Ali Agha Retained As Captain.

'Sad Days for Cricket Pakistan'

'Perfect Decision'

'Big Shock for Pakistan Cricket'

'Unreal Politics'

Fan Feels Babar Azam Should Have Been in Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup and UAE Tri-Series

'Both Not in Selectors' Plans'

Haha

'Right Decision?'

'Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Kar Raha'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)