Fans on social media were in for a surprise after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missed out on selection in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the UAE Tri-Series 2025. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on Sunday, August 17, announced a 17-member squad for the UAE Tri-Series, which will be followed by the much-awaited Asia Cup and the names Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, two senior players, were not to be found. The decision to leave out Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan could be justified by the fact that both these players were not part of Pakistan's last few T20I assignments. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both last played T20Is for Pakistan in 2024. But some fans were left disappointed as they felt the two seniors should have been selected in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the UAE Tri-Series. One fan, however, felt that it was a 'perfect decision'. Take a look at some reactions. No Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Announced, Salman Ali Agha Retained As Captain.

'Sad Days for Cricket Pakistan'

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped from playing Asia Cup. Sad days for Cricket Pakistan — Mohammad Hanif Samoon (@HanifSamoon1) August 17, 2025

'Perfect Decision'

Perfect decision by the selectors not to include Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the tri-series and Asia Cup. #PakistanCricket #AsiaCup2025 — Rizwan Ali (@joji_39) August 17, 2025

'Big Shock for Pakistan Cricket'

BIG SHOCK FOR PAKISTAN CRICKET 🚨 Babar Azam and Rizwan dropped from Asia Cup squad — Shrashti (@shrashtiblooms) August 17, 2025

'Unreal Politics'

where is my 🐕 babar azam. Unreal politics in Pak cricket team https://t.co/lf03i66vX4 pic.twitter.com/Ka18PDSVXw — honest brook fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@entire_softS) August 17, 2025

Fan Feels Babar Azam Should Have Been in Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup and UAE Tri-Series

Babar and Rizwan unable to make it to PCT squad for tri -series and Asia cup. In my opinion, Babar should have been in the squad so we can build a mix of young and experience team areas around him.@TheRealPCB @AsiaCupOfficial @iamqadirkhawaja #pakcricket #AsiaCup2025 #BabarAzam — Shah Meer (@ShahMeerZaman6) August 17, 2025

'Both Not in Selectors' Plans'

No Babar Azam and Rizwan for Tri series and Asia Cup, it means both are not in selectors plan for the T20 World Cup going — Shahzaib.K56 🇵🇰 (@Shahzaib0056) August 17, 2025

Haha

'Right Decision?'

Heartbreak for us.A team without Babar Azam is like a sky without stars — empty and dull. Babar Azam zarori hy.#AsiaCup2025 @babarazam258 — Asad Khattak (@AsadKhattak89) August 17, 2025

'Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Kar Raha'

Babar or Rizwan ko hna Chahiye tha achy players hain main to Asia cup ka boycott kr rha😡 @BajwaKehtaHaii#PakistanCricket — Tayyab Sattar (@tayyabsattar370) August 17, 2025

