Karun Nair slammed his fourth double hundred in first-class cricket on Saturday during the 1st unofficial Test between India-A and England-A in Canterbury. This was also Nair's second double century against England. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 202 for Northampton against Glamorgan in 2024. After Nair's brilliant double century, fans praised the veteran cricketer on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Karun Nair Slams Fourth Double Hundred in First Class Cricket, Achieves Feat During India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test.

Happy for Karun Nair

Happy for Karun Nair, well deserving comeback with a freaking double century after all hardwork in domestics.👌 I really wish he makes it big in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) May 31, 2025

Welcome Back Karun Nair!

Double Hundred For Karun Nair 🙌🙌 Welcome Back #KarunNair 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/q89gpryM5V — ANKITA KUMARI (@ankitajkhs) May 31, 2025

A Fan Lauds After Karun Nair's Double Century

- Dropped from Team India. - Worked hard on his game. - Scored truck loads of runs in domestic. - 9 Hundreds in a single domestic season. - Picked in India & India A Squad for England Tour. - Now Double Hundred in first innings. KARUN NAIR IS TRULY BACK..!!!!! 🫡🌟 pic.twitter.com/P0QN12QEHz — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 31, 2025

"KarunNair Grabbed It By the Throat"

Karun Nair said “cricket give me one more chance” and when the chance came, he grabbed it by the throat. pic.twitter.com/wFJHOjZNBt — Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)