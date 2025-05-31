Karun Nair scored an impressive double-century in the India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test match 2025 in Canterbury. The middle-order batter Karun Nair scored the double ton for India A, after coming in to bat at no. 3. Karun Nair reached the 200-run mark, with a four hit, when batting at 199. The 203 runs came in just 272 balls, with 26 fours and 1 six. This knock in the IND A vs ENG A 1st Unofficial Test match 2025 must give a huge boost to Karun Nair, ahead of India vs England national cricket team Test series 2025, as he has returned to the Indian side after eight years. He kissed the badge in his helmet after scoring the double ton against England Lions. This was Nair's fourth 200+ score in First Class cricket. Karun Nair Scores His 24th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test Match.

Karun Nair Scores 200

Returns, scores a double hundred and celebrates by kissing the 🇮🇳 badge! This is Karun Nair 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x5FH8br1kV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)