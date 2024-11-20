The preparations for the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2024-25 are on the charts as the 1st India vs Australia 1st Test will be underway from November 22. The India National Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma will most likely not be part of the first Test. But Virat Kohli will be the part of Indian side who will be playing a five-match Test series away from home. Virat Kohli was doing his batting practice when rain came in but the star India cricket batsman continued with his practice and this gesture stunned fans all over the internet. Travis Head Does Aggressive Batting Practice During Nets Session Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Video Goes Viral.

'Virat Kohli wasn’t keen to stop batting even as the rain got heavier'

'Unreal dedication'

'The Grind Never Stops'

'The Amount of Hard Work, Passion and Determination'

'700+ Runs loading'

'Looks like bro is finally woken up'

