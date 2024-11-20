The preparations for the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2024-25 are on the charts as the 1st India vs Australia 1st Test will be underway from November 22. The India National Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma will most likely not be part of the first Test. But Virat Kohli will be the part of Indian side who will be playing a five-match Test series away from home. Virat Kohli was doing his batting practice when rain came in but the star India cricket batsman continued with his practice and this gesture stunned fans all over the internet. Travis Head Does Aggressive Batting Practice During Nets Session Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Video Goes Viral.

'Virat Kohli wasn’t keen to stop batting even as the rain got heavier'

Looks even more like this is the top 6 based on how they went in the nets before rain halted practice. Virat Kohli wasn’t keen to stop batting even as the rain got heavier before he had no option but to run off with the rest of the team #AusvInd https://t.co/vW7drdxJ0t — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 19, 2024

'Unreal dedication'

Unreal dedication.. — Shreyy (@SadlyShreyy) November 19, 2024

'The Grind Never Stops'

Kohli in the nets: rain or shine, the grind never stops. #AusvInd — CrickGod (@cricketstalk) November 19, 2024

'The Amount of Hard Work, Passion and Determination'

The amount of hard work passion and determination this guy puts into his work is insane!!! https://t.co/0IXCdrCyzt pic.twitter.com/HRdxwQZl6r — Obito (@Nasheriobito) November 19, 2024

'700+ Runs loading'

'Looks like bro is finally woken up'

Looks like bro is finally woken up. Just keep practicing & keep practicing man you'll do well. https://t.co/Fnm0hVVPDa— Harsh (@imharshn) November 19, 2024

